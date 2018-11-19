CLOSE
Charm City
40 KKK Fliers Found Near Ellicott City

KKK Defaces Truck

Howard County Police are investigating who placed 40 KKK flyers containing hate in the Ellicott City.

The flyers were found along the side of a road on Saturday night and do not appear to target any person, vehicle, home or business, according to Howard County Police.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman released a statement , “There is no place for hate in our society and after all Ellicott City has been through in the past two years, it is heartbreaking to see this community faced with this disgusting display of antisemitism, racism and intolerance.

 

 

