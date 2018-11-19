Howard County Police are investigating who placed 40 KKK flyers containing hate in the Ellicott City.

The flyers were found along the side of a road on Saturday night and do not appear to target any person, vehicle, home or business, according to Howard County Police.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman released a statement , “There is no place for hate in our society and after all Ellicott City has been through in the past two years, it is heartbreaking to see this community faced with this disgusting display of antisemitism, racism and intolerance.

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://92q.com” id=”4040676″ o

40 KKK Fliers Found Near Ellicott City was originally published on 92q.com