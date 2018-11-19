Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Widows’

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 11.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Widows starring Viola Davis, is about a group of women who have nothing in common but the massive debt their husbands criminal activity left behind. The women come together to finish the heist their husbands were planning. Oleebo calls it a family movie because it’s about families, but says its scary because “there’s nothing scarier than a Black woman that’s mad!”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Widows’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Hospital Shooting Victim Dr. Tamara O’Neal Was…

One of the two victims killed in Monday's hospital shooting in Chicago was a Black woman doctor named Tamara O'Neal,…
11.20.18
Anti-Abortion Bill Could Give The Death Penalty As…

Ohio Republicans are pushing a disturbing a new bill.
11.20.18
Who Killed Jemel Roberson? Cop’s Name Kept Under…

The Midlothian Police Department is concealing the name of the officer who killed Jemel Roberson.
11.20.18
Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger…

As Kim Porter's loved ones continued mourning, questions lingered over how exactly the 47-year-old died.
11.20.18
What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum?…

Andrew Gillum's and Stacey Abrams' concessions in their gubernatorial elections left their political ambitions unfulfilled ... for now, that is.
11.20.18
Police Trying To Cover Up Killing of Morehouse…

Are the police trying to cover up the killing of Chinedu Okobi?
11.20.18
Brenda Snipes Quits Working As The Broward County…

She is resigning after 15 years.
11.20.18
Chicago Pastor Kicks Young Man Out Of His…

Watch the disturbing and sad video.
11.20.18
Music Mogul Jermaine Dupri Will Be Celebrated At…

Jermaine Dupri’s legacy in music goes back as far as the early 80’s, dancing on stage with the great Diana…
11.19.18
Kansas Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days…

Kansas' governor called for the resignation of a county commissioner over his racist remark at a board meeting.
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close