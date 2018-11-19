How Stacey Abrams Is Taking A Stand To Make Sure Voter Suppression Never Happens Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Stacey Abrams fought a good fight to try and become the governor of Georgia. The other day she gave a speech thanking everyone that supported her as well as spoke about dedicating time to make sure voter suppression never happens again.

Moreover, Stacey gave a speech the other day, but it was not her conceding to Brian Kemp. She told Rickey Smiley that when you do a concession speech it usually means that the other opponent won fairly and she doesn’t think that at all. She spoke about how people weren’t able to cast their ballots because they were removed from voter registration lists and so many more horror stories.

Rickey mentioned that Stacey is making people like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. proud because they fought for a lot for the rights we have today. To make sure voter suppression never happens again, Stacey has decided to form Fair Fight Georgia.

This organization will hear the stories of everyone that has issues voting, update voters on election system changed and more. Hearing stories of what took place on and before election day could possibly lead to a lawsuit.

Stacey also spoke about Georgia’s Secretary of State runoff. She wants everyone to come out just like they did for her and vote for John Barrow.

We look forward to see Stacey Abrams do more in politics in the future.

