14-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Stray Bullet Was 8 Months Pregnant

Sanja Star Harrison, 14, was killed Monday night when a bullet ripped through the ceiling of her bedroom and struck her in the head, police said.

Her family told Channel 2 Action News that Harrison was 8 months pregnant. The baby also died, the news station reported.

Police reportedly believe the shot was fired from an upstairs apartment.

Harrison’s brother says that his little sister was a kind person and “she didn’t deserve it.”

“Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was accidental and at this time there has been no arrest made,” police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 29 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 29 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 29 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 29 4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 29 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 29 6. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 6 of 29 7. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 7 of 29 8. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 8 of 29 9. Selena (1971-1995) 9 of 29 10. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 10 of 29 11. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 11 of 29 12. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 12 of 29 13. M-Bone (1989-2011) 13 of 29 14. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 14 of 29 15. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 15 of 29 16. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 16 of 29 17. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 17 of 29 18. Dolla (1987-2009) 18 of 29 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 29 20. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 20 of 29 21. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 21 of 29 22. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 22 of 29 23. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 23 of 29 24. VL Mike (1976-2008) 24 of 29 25. Sabotage (1973-2003) 25 of 29 26. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 26 of 29 27. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 27 of 29 28. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 28 of 29 29. Source: 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

14-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Stray Bullet Was 8 Months Pregnant was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com