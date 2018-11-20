CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse

Leave a comment

When one Love & Hip Hop franchise ends, another begins. We bid adeiu to LHHH (for now) and took a red-eye to New York for some big apple drama.

We’ll get a glimpse into Joe Budden and Cyn’s romance and Joey’s lucrative podcast business. Kimbella is trying to hold it down as Juelz faces jail time and attempts to overcome his addiction. While Kimbella needs desperately needs a friend to help her navigate single motherhood, it appears she is won’t be mending her relationship with Yandy.

With Mendeeccees still locked up, Yandy is holding down her fort but expanding also expanding. The franchise veteran adopted a daughter. Rich Dollaz’s baby’s mother shot her husband and Maino’s girlfriend got shot at his show.

There’s a lot of criminal behavior being exposed on this season, are you going to be locked in?

LHHNY starts November 26.

RELATED STORIES:

‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do The Unthinkable

‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Safaree Doubles Down On Not Sleeping With Lyrica

‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
Chicago Hospital Shooting Victim Dr. Tamara O’Neal Was…

One of the two victims killed in Monday's hospital shooting in Chicago was a Black woman doctor named Tamara O'Neal,…
11.20.18
Anti-Abortion Bill Could Give The Death Penalty As…

Ohio Republicans are pushing a disturbing a new bill.
11.20.18
Who Killed Jemel Roberson? Cop’s Name Kept Under…

The Midlothian Police Department is concealing the name of the officer who killed Jemel Roberson.
11.20.18
Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger…

As Kim Porter's loved ones continued mourning, questions lingered over how exactly the 47-year-old died.
11.20.18
What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum?…

Andrew Gillum's and Stacey Abrams' concessions in their gubernatorial elections left their political ambitions unfulfilled ... for now, that is.
11.20.18
Police Trying To Cover Up Killing of Morehouse…

Are the police trying to cover up the killing of Chinedu Okobi?
11.20.18
Brenda Snipes Quits Working As The Broward County…

She is resigning after 15 years.
11.20.18
Chicago Pastor Kicks Young Man Out Of His…

Watch the disturbing and sad video.
11.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close