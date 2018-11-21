CLOSE
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce Admit E. Coli Concerns

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning US consumers to not eat romaine lettuce as it may be contaminated with E. coli.

Thirty-two people, including 12 who have been hospitalized have been infected with the outbreak strain in 11 stages. One had a life threatening form of kidney failure. People have gotten sick in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio as well as Wisconsin.

The CDC is reporting that if you have any romaine lettuce at home, you should throw it away, even if you have eaten some and didn’t get sick like other people.

The warning goes for all brands and types of romaine lettuce considering that no one distributor or source has been determined. Illnesses in the current outbreak started in October. It is not related to the romaine lettuce outbreak from this past summer.

According to the CDC, symptoms of E. coli infection, which usually begin about three or four days after consuming the bacteria, can include “watery or bloody diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting.” It normally takes people to see their health improve within five to seven days but this strain of E. coli has caused more severe illnesses.

