NBA Player Terry Rozier Sued By Costume Company for Making Money Off ‘Scream’ Ghost Face Mask

Boston Celtics player Terry Rozier allegedly made a pretty large amount of cash from selling his own merchandise using the iconic mask from the movie, Scream.

But the creators of the mask believe they got ripped off, and now they reportedly want their cut. Rozier, who goes by the nickname, “Scary Terry,” has been selling shirts and sweatshirts featuring his slogan combined with the infamous mask from the 1996 thriller.

Saturday for my gmbday 👀👀 y’all ready?? pic.twitter.com/J26iA2M6A7 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) March 13, 2018

The Blast reports, Fun World costume company claims they are the original designer of the “Ghost Face Mask,” and officially licensed it for use in the slasher film and other movies.

The company reportedly says the Celtics player is using their design and copyright without permission, claiming he has, “adopted the Ghost Face Mask design as his own mascot and paired the design with his alter ego “Scary Terry,” The Blast reports.

Fun World accuses Rozier of ripping off their work and making a profit, and are reportedly suing for unspecified damages plus $150,000 per infringement.

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits 24 photos Launch gallery So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits 1. Lee Daniels 1 of 24 2. Sean Penn 2 of 24 3. Prince 3 of 24 4. Oprah Winfrey 4 of 24 5. Jay-Z 5 of 24 6. Lil Wayne & Birdman 6 of 24 7. Anita Baker 7 of 24 8. Tyler Perry 8 of 24 9. Usher & the Biebs 9 of 24 10. Robin Thicke 10 of 24 11. Kanye West 11 of 24 12. Selita Ebanks 12 of 24 13. Missy Elliott 13 of 24 14. Sean Combs 14 of 24 15. Tommy Lee 15 of 24 16. Melissa Joan Hart 16 of 24 17. Jessica Alba 17 of 24 18. Pitbull & Lindsay Lohan 18 of 24 19. Regina King 19 of 24 20. Jonathan Cheban 20 of 24 21. Chaz Bono 21 of 24 22. David Cassidy 22 of 24 23. Gary Busey 23 of 24 24. Venus Williams 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

NBA Player Terry Rozier Sued By Costume Company for Making Money Off ‘Scream’ Ghost Face Mask was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com