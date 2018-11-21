CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Killed When Concrete Tossed From Bridge

Leave a comment

(photo released by the Nashville Police)

A man driving on a Nashville highway was killed when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass, smashing into his car.

Joe Shelton Jr. was driving on Interstate 24 when piece of concrete went through his windshield, hitting him in the face, early Tuesday morning, WZTV reported.

Police believe it was thrown from a bridge above and looked like it was part of a curb and not a part of the bridge, ABC News reported.

Shelton hit a pickup truck then smashed into a guardrail before stopping.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see what happened, WZTV reported.

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

10 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Killed When Concrete Tossed From Bridge was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
Chicago Hospital Shooting Is A Reminder That Black…

Black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents.
11.22.18
Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An…

Details of Kim Porter's funeral were trickling out just days after the model and actress was found dead in her…
11.22.18
New Report: Black Voters Once Again Saved The…

A new report shows the power in mobilizing the Black vote.
11.22.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…

Stacey Abrams is still pushing for justice.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close