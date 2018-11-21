CLOSE
Man In Stolen Firefighter’s Uniform Called 911 After Falling From Tree

(Think stock Photos)

Cobb County 911 got an emergency call Friday night from who they believed to be a firefighter, after he fell more than 20 feet out of a tree, reports Action News.

When police arrived to help him, they didn’t find a firefighter, they found an impersonator.

Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider told Channel 2 Action News that Conrad Sloane, 22, had “stolen everything on him,” including a radio with access to police and fire information.

Sloane allegedly told police that he was an off-duty DeKalb County firefighter, Channel 2 reported. He was wearing a stolen uniform with an emergency medical technician’s patch on the sleeve and had a stolen radio, Crider said.

“He had all of the patches of that department’s logo and his EMT certification on the arm that represents whoever’s uniform he stole … represents their skill set, their certification,” Crider said.

Crider told the news station he was most disturbed by the stolen radio.

“If he were to make a false call to a certain area of the county, and a number of officers were to respond, that leaves that territory … vulnerable,” Crider said. “And he could do something there that’s in violation of the law.”

It is unknown why he was in the tree he fell from, but Sloane allegedly told police his drone was stuck. However, no drone was found.

Sloane reportedly faces felony charges of impersonating a firefighter and theft, according to Cobb County Jail records. He remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

