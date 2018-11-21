CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Who Fled Courtroom Before Being Convicted Of Murder Caught

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

A man who fled a Georgia courtroom just before he was convicted of murder has been arrested, authorities said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Verlaine LaGuerre, 22, left the courthouse during a lunch break before his final verdict was read in April and never came back.

After LaGuerre left the courtroom, the jury convicted him and accomplice Prentice Baker Jr. of killing Matthew Hardeman, 19, in 2011, AJC.com reported.

In October 2011, LaGuerre and Baker got into a fight with Hardeman outside his home. After the fight was over, LaGuerre allegedly told Hardeman he would come back with his gun.

When they returned they opened fire on Hardeman, shooting him 50 times. His family found his body lying in the grass in his front yard.

They were both sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

LaGuerre was taken to the Fulton County Jail, and jail records show he remains there without bond.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Who Fled Courtroom Before Being Convicted Of Murder Caught was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
Chicago Hospital Shooting Is A Reminder That Black…

Black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents.
11.22.18
Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An…

Details of Kim Porter's funeral were trickling out just days after the model and actress was found dead in her…
11.22.18
New Report: Black Voters Once Again Saved The…

A new report shows the power in mobilizing the Black vote.
11.22.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…

Stacey Abrams is still pushing for justice.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close