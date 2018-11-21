CLOSE
Charm City
Federal Help Is On The Way To Fight Crime In Baltimore

USA Today names Baltimore &apos;the nation&apos;s most dangerous city&apos;

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

For those of us who want to see a change in the murder rate in Baltimore and surrounding areas, help is on the way.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced details of a long-awaited federal initiative to help police fight crime. Hogan announced in June that a federal strike force will help the city with fighting crime.

In the coming weeks, the city’s crime-fighting efforts will get a boost from a federal strike force. Hogan revealed some of the details this week on a local radio show. “It’s going to be an intense, focused, 12 federal law enforcement agencies together with all of our state agencies to go in there and do what we can to back up the city,” Hogan said.

The partnership is expected to help remove repeat violent offenders from city streets and disrupt violent criminal networks.

Federal Help Is On The Way To Fight Crime In Baltimore was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

