Parents Vow To Save Banneker Blake Academy

Parents at the Banneker Blake Academy, an all-boys charter middle school here in the city, are vowing to fight the city’s decision to close their school. Shutting down the school, parents insist, is shutting down progress, and they’re not going down without a fight.

Last week the school board decided to close the school at the end of this school year due to many infractions that they feel the school has yet to correct. School administrators plan to appeal the decision in the coming days.

