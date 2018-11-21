Here’s How To Play Spades (And Graduate To The Big Table This Holiday Season)

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!
If you’re of a certain family, you know you hear this every year: do you know how to play Spades? The game has more lessons, history, and is the cause of more fights at Thanksgiving, Christmas, family gatherings and more than you’d like to think. And so many people don’t know how to play!
Luckily, there’s someone who has been in your position who has seen the Spades light and wants to teach you.
Follow the rules and graduate to the big arguments at the table this holiday season.
