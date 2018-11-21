CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Here’s How To Play Spades (And Graduate To The Big Table This Holiday Season)

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Full Frame Shot Of Cards

Source: Nawawi Mohamed / EyeEm / Getty

If you’re of a certain family, you know you hear this every year: do you know how to play Spades? The game has more lessons, history, and is the cause of more fights at Thanksgiving, Christmas, family gatherings and more than you’d like to think. And so many people don’t know how to play!

Luckily, there’s someone who has been in your position who has seen the Spades light and wants to teach you.

Follow the rules and graduate to the big arguments at the table this holiday season.

RELATED: Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own Her Hubby Trai Byers At Spades

RELATED: 7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving

Here’s How To Play Spades (And Graduate To The Big Table This Holiday Season) was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
Chicago Hospital Shooting Is A Reminder That Black…

Black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents.
11.22.18
Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An…

Details of Kim Porter's funeral were trickling out just days after the model and actress was found dead in her…
11.22.18
New Report: Black Voters Once Again Saved The…

A new report shows the power in mobilizing the Black vote.
11.22.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…

Stacey Abrams is still pushing for justice.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close