Baltimore Executive chef and restaurant owner, David K. Thomas was the big $10k winner on the tv cooking show “Chopped.”

Thomas is Executive chef/owner of Ida B’s, a popular southern & soul-food restaurant on Holliday Street in downtown Baltimore.

According to WBALTV11, the winning dishes were a butternut squash soup mac & cheese with malabar spinach and fried liver, deep-fried turkey breast with spoonbread, cracklings and gravy, and spoonbread hand pie with cranberry and port whipped cream.

Congrats Chef Thomas!

Black Chef From Baltimore Wins $10k On Popular TV Cooking Show was originally published on 92q.com