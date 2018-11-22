CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Black Chef From Baltimore Wins $10k On Popular TV Cooking Show

Leave a comment
Baltimore skyline from Historic Federal Hill Park

Source: Greg Pease / Getty

Baltimore Executive chef and restaurant owner, David K. Thomas was the big $10k winner on the tv cooking show “Chopped.”

Thomas is Executive chef/owner of Ida B’s, a popular southern & soul-food restaurant on Holliday Street in downtown Baltimore.

According to WBALTV11, the winning dishes were a butternut squash soup mac & cheese with malabar spinach and fried liver, deep-fried turkey breast with spoonbread, cracklings and gravy, and spoonbread hand pie with cranberry and port whipped cream.

Congrats Chef Thomas!

 

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://92q.com&#8221; id=”4040676″ o

Black Chef From Baltimore Wins $10k On Popular TV Cooking Show was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
Chicago Hospital Shooting Is A Reminder That Black…

Black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents.
11.22.18
Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An…

Details of Kim Porter's funeral were trickling out just days after the model and actress was found dead in her…
11.22.18
New Report: Black Voters Once Again Saved The…

A new report shows the power in mobilizing the Black vote.
11.22.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…

Stacey Abrams is still pushing for justice.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close