Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was involved in a multi-car crash today just after 9am in Oakland. While driving down Highway 24 steph was struck by a car that spun in front of him, and then hit by a second car in the rear. Everyone involved in the accident seems to be fine including Curry.
Curry is averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists this season. He has been out since injuring his groin in a Nov. 8 matchup with the Bucks. The 30-year-old star was set to be re-evaluated this weekend. No word if that would have to be postponed due to the accident.
15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs
15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs
1.Source: 1 of 15
2.Source: 2 of 15
3.Source: 3 of 15
4.Source: 4 of 15
5.Source: 5 of 15
6.Source: 6 of 15
7.Source: 7 of 15
8.Source: 8 of 15
9.Source: 9 of 15
10.Source: 10 of 15
11.Source: 11 of 15
12.Source: 12 of 15
13.Source: 13 of 15
14.Source: 14 of 15
15.Source: 15 of 15
Steph Curry Involved in Car Crash was originally published on kysdc.com