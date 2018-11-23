CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Steph Curry Involved in Car Crash

Leave a comment
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was involved in a multi-car crash today just after 9am in Oakland. While driving down Highway 24 steph was struck by a car that spun in front of him, and then hit by a second car in the rear. Everyone involved in the accident seems to be fine including Curry.

Curry is averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists this season. He has been out since injuring his groin in a Nov. 8 matchup with the Bucks. The 30-year-old star was set to be re-evaluated this weekend. No word if that would have to be postponed due to the accident.

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

Continue reading 15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs

Get into these photos of their championship love.

 

Steph Curry Involved in Car Crash was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close