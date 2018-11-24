CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

The Jig: Wall Street Journal Claims You Should Not Wear Sweats While Working From Home

WSJ's cozy levels are below standard.

Leave a comment

Don’t take a job with the Wall Street Journal if you’re a fan of leisurewear. The periodical blatantly turned their nose up at wearing anything less than business casual while working offsite.

In a piece that was published Tuesday, November 20 writer Christine Lennon jumped out the window with her insistence that we all should buy pricey garments to wear while working from home. While this reeks of journalistic trolling she was very serious in her stance as Huffington Post pointed out that even the tweet promoting the story said “No, you shouldn’t be wearing sweatpants to work—even when you work from home”.

Lennon claims she has not regularly reported to an office in the last 17 years so she finds that work cuts into her home life thus admitting “I often err on the dressy side”. She went on to suggest an ideal work from home look which included $600 loafers, $300 pants and a Prada purse with a $3,100 price ticket. Right.

As you would expect the editorial was met was fierce resistance online from executives and those she dubbed “slobby creatives” alike. Some of the best responses can be found below:

Lennon has yet to respond to any of the slander. Conveniently she does not have an active Twitter account but the comments section on WSJ should let her know she is most likely alone in her choices for dressy attire while at home. You can read the entire article here.

Photo:

The Jig: Wall Street Journal Claims You Should Not Wear Sweats While Working From Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close