Listen To Black Women| If You Can't Raise A Man, Why Would You Birth One?

| 11.24.18
If there’s one good word K. Michelle has given us over the course of her crazy career it’s the message that you can’t raise a man. And, to be honest, who the hell wants to? But if you let some men tell it, specifically John Gray and his ilk, birthing a man is something wives should take pride in. It’s what the good pastor says his wife Aventer did for him and she couldn’t be more proud of being a covering for him rather than a lid (more on what that means here).

In this episode of Listen to Black Women, the co-hosts talk about the notion of birthing a man and who really pays the price for those birthing pains. Watch in the video above and weigh in in the comments section below.

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

