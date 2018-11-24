CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

City State’s Attorney Office Has New Questions In Sean Suiter Case

Leave a comment
Panel finds Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter's death was likely suicide, not murder, source says

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is asking the medical examiner’s office not to make any changes to the ruling on the cause of death of homicide Det. Sean Suiter.

According to WBALTV-11, the City States Attorney’s Office is citing lingering questions about DNA evidence.

A retired homicide detective who played a key role in the Independent Review Board tapped by police to look at the evidence, said the State’s Attorney’s Office objected to any changes being made to the autopsy’s finding of homicide.

The IRB determined that Suiter’s death was likely a suicide.

Police say they have no leads despite a $215,000 reward.

 

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://92q.com&#8221; id=”4040676″ o

City State’s Attorney Office Has New Questions In Sean Suiter Case was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire…

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.
11.21.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…

https://twitter.com/mycleotv/status/1063110218727469058 (SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 20, 2018 – This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and…
11.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close