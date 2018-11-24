City State’s Attorney Office Has New Questions In Sean Suiter Case

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is asking the medical examiner’s office not to make any changes to the ruling on the cause of death of homicide Det. Sean Suiter.

According to WBALTV-11, the City States Attorney’s Office is citing lingering questions about DNA evidence.

A retired homicide detective who played a key role in the Independent Review Board tapped by police to look at the evidence, said the State’s Attorney’s Office objected to any changes being made to the autopsy’s finding of homicide.

The IRB determined that Suiter’s death was likely a suicide.

Police say they have no leads despite a $215,000 reward.

