CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Join Us In Celebrating Eleanor Holmes Norton At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C!

Leave a comment
U1 Honors With MGM National Harbor Logo

Source: U1 Honors / Urban One Honors

Eleanor Holmes Norton‘s illustrious career will be celebrated at the Urban One Honors Celebration On December 9th at The Anthem! Congresswoman Norton has been an essential part of the growth of the district so please join us in honoring her!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerMarvin Sapp and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Join Us In Celebrating Eleanor Holmes Norton At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C! was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Accusing ‘Ex Boyfriend NBA Player Dwight Howard’…

A gay man took to Twitter and leveled some pretty strong accusations at NBA star Dwight Howard and his pastor.
11.26.18
Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After…

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town…
11.26.18
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
Shopping While Black: Boycotts Pop Up Ahead Of…

Calls for boycotts of retail stores are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
11.22.18
White Woman In Shock After She Was Locked…

Dasha Fincher is fighting back with a lawsuit.
11.22.18
Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The…

Black Republican Mia Love lost her bid for a third term in Congress.
11.22.18
Scholarship For Black Medical Students Created In Memory…

O’Neal’s medical school classmates remember her as an “advocate” for young Black doctors.
11.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close