Lauryn Hill Has Been Running Late In Europe, Apologizes

Ms. Hill is late and water continues to be wet.

Lauryn Hill Performs At AccorHotels Arena In Paris

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

If this surprises you, you haven’t been paying attention. Lauryn Hill was epically late to a couple of shows in Europe, outraging fans and leading her to apologize. 

Ms. Hill is currently on the European leg of her 20th Anniversary of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill tour. Fans in Brussels and Paris fell for the jig this past week with Hill reportedly starting her sets over an hour later, which cause short performances due to sharp time constraints of the venues.

On Tuesday (Nov. 20) in Paris, France she was over two hours late, leading fans to boo and just a 30-minute set. A couple of days prior in Brussels, Belgium, fans only got 40 minutes after she was a little early—just 1 hour and 40 minutes late.

“We apologize for the late start. We’re working through the kinks of moving the production to Europe, with time changes and curfew restrictions, we’ve had a few challenges in these early shows,” wrote Hill in a mea culpa she shared on Twitter. “With deep gratitude, I come on stage to perform an album that means so much to so many.”

Considering her lengthy track record of lateness, fans expecting the 43-year-old to suddenly change her ways are in denial. No shots.

 

Photo: Getty

Lauryn Hill Has Been Running Late In Europe, Apologizes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

