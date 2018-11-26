CLOSE
Company Attempting To Sue Nicki Minaj Serves Her Mom With Papers

Carol Maraj was served with the lawsuit after the company claimed it could not locate her superstar daughter.

Oscar De La Renta - Front Row - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj is the focus of a lawsuit from a company that claims she didn’t fulfill her end of a 2011 NBA All-Star Weekend appearance with the company filing the suit last year. After claiming they couldn’t get a hold of the rapper, the company served Carol Maraj, Minaj’s mother, with papers and want the service to legally stand.

The Blast reports:

The company claims for several months, they have tried to serve Minaj on multiple occasions with no luck. They say their agents have “been regularly prevented from effectuating such service by Defendants bodyguards and personal security.”

“As Defendant is perpetually ‘on tour’ traveling, or alternatively staying in various hotel rooms rather than a fixed location,” Cahuenga claims, “Plaintiff has been unable to identify a specific location that can be defined as Defendant’s actual place of business.”

The company claims to have “vigorously attempted to serve Defendant Minaj personally” but with no success.

On October 25, Cahuenga went to a home Nicki Minaj owns in Baldwin, New York to try and find her. Instead, they claim her mother opened the door. They claim to have served her with the lawsuit.

The company says following serving her mom, they got a call from a lawyer about the case but he claimed he was not authorized to accept service.

Cahuenga Inc. paid Minaj $53,000 for the appearance but say she was 90 minutes late and only stayed at the venue for 30 minutes. Nicki Minaj has not yet responded to the news.

Photo: Getty

Company Attempting To Sue Nicki Minaj Serves Her Mom With Papers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

