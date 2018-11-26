‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Actor Todd Bridges Caught Sucker Punch Fade On Camera

Todd Bridges seems like a pretty decent guy despite dipping his toe in the struggle pool at times, but that same grace ended with the Diff’Rent Strokes actor catching a sucker punch fade on camera no less. Bridges was helping a neighbor evict a woman from a home when the boyfriend decided to intervene with the pair get into it.

TMZ reports:

The “Diff’rent Strokes” star recently helped his wheelchair-bound neighbor evict a woman living at the guy’s house in the San Fernando Valley. We’re told Todd’s neighbor had asked him for help in the past, and Todd obliged this time too.

Well, things escalated quickly. Todd and the woman’s boyfriend got into a verbal altercation, and next thing ya know … Todd got sucker punched and laid out. It’s pretty crazy … in this surveillance footage, obtained by TMZ, you can see Todd was totally dazed from the hit.

We’re told the guy fled the scene, but no police report was filed. As for Todd … he tells us in a statement … “No one likes to be sucker punched, but I am glad that I was there to help my neighbor, who was faced with a potentially dangerous situation.”

Hopefully, the man in question will be found soon and brought to justice.

Check out the footage of the altercation below.

