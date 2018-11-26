Northbound I-895 To Close For Construction

” data-medium-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432499069005.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432499069005.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronepraisebaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432499069005.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Traffic on highway, dusk (blurred motion, digital enhancement)” width=”1024″ height=”690″ class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-95752″ /> Source: Greg Pease / Getty

Nobody is a fan of traffic, so you definitely won’t be a fan of this news.

Starting Nov. 27, motorists may want to avoid I-895 in Baltimore as traffic is likely to be a nightmare due to a scheduled two-year, $189 million project to replace the 60-year-old bridge north of the Harbor Tunnel. The work will replace the entire bridge, as well as the ramp to Holabird Avenue and will include work to improve the Harbor Tunnel. The preliminary work began in April 2018 and will be not be finished until the summer of 2021.

The MTA is encouraging drivers to take I-695/Key Bridge and I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes while the work is being done.

Northbound I-895 will completely close for one year from the north side of the Harbor Tunnel to the Boston/O’Donnel Street exit (Exit 11) for one year starting Nov. 27, with the southbound lanes scheduled to close after that work is completed.

The MDTA will provide travelers with more details about delays and closures through its Twitter and Facebook feeds. An Active Traffic Management System will alert drivers to ongoing traffic conditions.

