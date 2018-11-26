CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

2018 Soul Train Awards: Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Faith Evans’ Pristine Vocals

Leave a comment

The 2018 Soul Train Music Awards took us on a nostalgic musical journey last night and the first stop on the train was the 90s!

Faith Evans, Jon B, Donnell Jones, BBD and Carl Thomas all hit the stage to serenade us with the songs that still get heavy rotation on our daily playlists. And did we mention, they sounded amazing.

Black girl besties Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted the show and kept us entertained with their feel good comedy and friendship.

Stevie J presented his wife Faith Evans with “The Lady Of Soul” award and Erykah Badu received the highest honor of the night, the “Legend” award.

Keep scrolling for the moments we can’t stop talking about.

Tisha & Tichina Are Bestie Goals

We watched Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold’s friendship on Martin throughout the 90s and even though there were cameras involved, their friendship doesn’t have a script. They were the perfect hosts for this year’s ceremony and brought their genuine friendship and divine talent to the stage.

Faith Evans’ Vocals Were On Point

Just in case you forgot, or was distracted by Faith and Stevie’s J’s *cough cough* interesting marriage, Faith Evenas was here to remind us all of her angelic vocals. As the recipient of the “Lady Of Soul” award, Faith, affectionately known as Fizzy, tore it down as she transitioned through a medley of her timeless hits. Hubby Stevie J was on deck to add a little spice to her performance as well.

Erykah Badu Brought Her Eclectic Style

We couldn’t scream yassssss enough for the queen of the evening, Ms. Erykah Badu. As expected, Badu showed off her one-of-a-kind style while taking us through a medley of her classic soulful jams.

BBD

It’s safe to say we can’t get enough of New Edition or BBD and neither can the rest of the world because the trio still gets the crowd as hype today as they did back in the 90s.

2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

26 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

The red carpet for the 2018 Soul Train Awards was red hot with celebrities dripped in their finest garments, jewels and lewks!

2018 Soul Train Awards: Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Faith Evans’ Pristine Vocals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX…
11.27.18
Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The…

https://youtu.be/pU6p7XOBh2Y Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day…
11.27.18
Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting…

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no…
11.27.18
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…

Twitter users are dragging Hilton for its silence.
11.26.18
Man Accusing ‘Ex Boyfriend NBA Player Dwight Howard’…

A gay man took to Twitter and leveled some pretty strong accusations at NBA star Dwight Howard and his pastor.
11.26.18
Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After…

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town…
11.26.18
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close