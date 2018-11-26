Soul Train Awards 2018 Recap

” data-medium-file=”https://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432514115202.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432514115202.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3629828″ src=”https://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432514115202.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”2018 Soul Train Music Awards” width=”1024″ height=”677″ /> Source: WENN.com / WENN

2018 BET Awards hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell took us through a 90’s love.

What did you all think of this year’s #SoulTrainAwards? pic.twitter.com/ewS2Vve0GX — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

As they say, if it isn’t like a 90’s love, I don’t want it.

The performances were high energy like, BBD, Faith Evans , Erykah Badu, and Koryn Hawthone and more!

Ledisi's gift of song earns her the Soul Train Certified Award, which is well deserved.https://t.co/iOtd5V0S9C — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

.@KorynHawthorne takes us to church with her powerful performance of "Won't He Do It!" #SoulTrainAwards 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xFUUhESD3K — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

Twitter enjoyed the 2018 Soul Train Awards , but saying “I have enjoyed this year’s # SoulTrainAwards” and while doing performances “Thank U, # FaithEvans 4 per4ming “Love Like This” on 2night’s # SoulTrainAwards“.

It’s safe to say, Faith Evans gave a phenomenal performances. With people glad to see her and her new husband Stevie J.

I feel like the spirit bout to hit me during this @faithevans performance… AM READY! #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/03tXaXbpw0 — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

Of course Erykah Badu, was granted the much deserved Soul Train Awards Legend Award. Her speech was heartfelt saying, “I would dim my light and you would come right behind me and turn it back on every time. I reflect you in every way.”

And that ladies and gentlemen is how you put on a show! @fatbellybella #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/1btwIEO9Kg — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

Without a doubt, the show was great. The two Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell not only hosted but were executive producers for the festivities. Damn Gina and Pam!!!

And there you have it, folks! Thanks for watching the #SoulTrainAwards with us! See you next year! ❤️✌🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/etzGUTMHLU — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

