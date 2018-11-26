CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade

Leave a comment

Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day Parade. Aliza Kantor had a spot directly behind Tisdale during her performance and made the most of her 15 seconds on the TV screen. Kantor proceeded to perform a crisp Milly Rock and more and if you missed it on the screen, social media took the time point out the show-stealing performance.

The dancing was great enough that Tisdale herself caught wind of it and commented on Twitter.

RELATED: Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

RELATED: Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The Thanksgiving Conversation

Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The Macy’s Day Parade was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX…
11.27.18
Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The…

https://youtu.be/pU6p7XOBh2Y Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day…
11.27.18
Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting…

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no…
11.27.18
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…

Twitter users are dragging Hilton for its silence.
11.26.18
Man Accusing ‘Ex Boyfriend NBA Player Dwight Howard’…

A gay man took to Twitter and leveled some pretty strong accusations at NBA star Dwight Howard and his pastor.
11.26.18
Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After…

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town…
11.26.18
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama…

Police responding to a shooting at a mall in Alabama apparently shot and killed the wrong person -- a Black…
11.25.18
How And Where To Buy Black For Small…

With the holiday shopping season now in full swing, it's time to make it a point to buy Black.
11.25.18
Why Diddy Chose Faith Evans To Perform At…

More details about the ceremony were being revealed in the lead-up, including attendees such as Faith Evans, who was reportedly…
11.25.18
Michelle Obama Sells 1.4 Million Copies Of Her…

Even without being in office, Michelle and Barack Obama are making boss moves. Michelle released her book, “Becoming,” on November…
11.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close