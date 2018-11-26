Jeezy Gives Back To Family That Lost Everything In Fire

11.26.18
It’s the season to give back and Jeezy is doing just that. The rapper decided to help a family of 16 that lost their home in a fire and also gifted them by paying for their hotel until next year.

In case you missed it Future is caught up in drama once again. Eliza Reign who’s an Instagram model claims that Future is the father of her unborn child. She also states that he’s threatened to have her killed.

Lastly, over the Thanksgiving break many people went out to the movies. “Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan made over $55 million dollars and came in second to “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

