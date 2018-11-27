CLOSE
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking In $1.2 Million In 30 Minutes

The love for Supa Cent and The Crayola Case is real

There were plenty of winners on Cyber Monday as the holiday season is officially in full swing. But one of New Orleans finest and a rising star not just on social media but in cosmetics period saw the love of Cyber Monday return to her tenfold.

Supa Cent, owner of The Crayon Case saw her phone light up on Monday with clients making purchases from her online store. Soon the notifications got absolutely crazy to the point where Supa was brought to tears due to all of the love.

What did Supa attribute it all to? God of course.

Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking In $1.2 Million In 30 Minutes was originally published on theboxhouston.com

