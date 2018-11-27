The man nominated as Baltimore’s next police commissioner held his first press conference on Monday to talk about his plans once he is confirmed as the city’s top cop. Joel Fitzgerald is the Chief of Police in Fort Worth, Texas, a role he will continue to inhabit until he is affirmed by the Baltimore City Council.

The council must vote on his appointment by Jan. 28. He spoke a lot about a desire to create a positive relationship within the community and “mend the fences.”

Fitzgerald enters into a deeply troubled department under a consent decree that has had four police commissioners in just this year.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Nominee Visits Baltimore City was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

