Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in June and 2 months later embarked on a nationwide tour. She is also working with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan on a Lipstick line entitled “Milk Makeup!”

For her contributions to the R&B genre, Taylor will be celebrated at Urban One Honors on Sunday, December 9th! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss! Other Urban One Honorees include Tom Joyner, Jermaine Dupri, Eleanor Holmes Norton and more! D.L. Hughley will be your host for this amazing event so make sure you join us!

