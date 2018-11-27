CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!

Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronekysdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15418651150577.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronekysdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15418651150577.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=700&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-3695636″ src=”https://ronekysdc.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15418651150577.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”U1 Honors With MGM National Harbor Logo” width=”700″ height=”400″ /> Source: U1 Honors / Urban One Honors

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in June and 2 months later embarked on a nationwide tour. She is also working with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan on a Lipstick line entitled “Milk Makeup!”

For her contributions to the R&B genre, Taylor will be celebrated at Urban One Honors on Sunday, December 9th! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss! Other Urban One Honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriEleanor Holmes Norton and more! D.L. Hughley will be your host for this amazing event so make sure you join us!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban…

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in…
11.28.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX…
11.27.18
Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The…

https://youtu.be/pU6p7XOBh2Y Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day…
11.27.18
Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting…

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no…
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close