Another Case Of Shopping While Black: Men Accused Of Stealing

A Dallas man says he was racially profiled and accused of stealing while shopping with a friend and his kids at Frisco’s Stonebriar Mall last week.

A Finish Line employee accused 28-year-old Ro Lockett and his friend Brandon Kibart of stealing. She reportedly told the men, “I had some Champion hoodies that were there when you were there and when you left they were gone.”

A video of the incident, recorded by Lockett’s 10-year-old, shows the men being handcuffed while police and the employee search their bags.

Police found no stolen merchandise.

Towards the very end of the video, after cuffs were removed, Lockett says, “This is what it’s like living in America while black.

“We’re in here shopping for the kids, we’re just spending money and they see us and they want to say that we’re stealing. We show them receipts for everything we just purchased and they have to let us go.”

Frisco Police are reviewing the incident and have released a statement about the incident. It reads in part:

“FRISCO, TX – On Wednesday, November 21st at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Frisco Police Department

responded to a shoplifting call from the Finish Line store, which is in the Stonebriar Mall. Once officers arrived, store employees pointed out two adult males (one African American and one white), who they suspected of stealing approximately $600 worth of merchandise. Both males were detained by

Frisco Police officers as they left another store. Upon completing a field investigation, the responding officers determined the individuals were not in possession of any stolen property and they were immediately released.

The Frisco Police Department is aware of the video circulating online and the questions that have been

raised. Through our long-standing contacts with local community leaders, we have been in contact with one

of the involved parties, Mr. Lockett, and have attempted to contact the other, Mr. Kibart. Mr. Lockett was given information on how to file a formal complaint and we encourage both parties to do so.”

Mr. Lockett’s attorney says they aren’t sure if he’ll pursue legal action against Finish Line.

