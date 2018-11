Are you trying to have a baby? If so there are a few simple things you can do to help boost your man’s fertility. One thing you can have him do is take some ginseng and exercise more. You can also try a different lube, the one you have may be killing his sperm. Hear the rest in the audio above!

DL's Top 10 Ways To Boost His Fertility was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

