DL’s GED Section: ‘Your Pastor Wants To Be A Kite’

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 11.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There’s a video of a pastor “zip lining” over his congregation and DL says this reinforces his idea that people are “very loud about things that don’t matter and not loud enough about things that do.” A number of churches are silent on the injustices going on in the world today and DL says that’s why more and more people are less inclined to be religious.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s GED Section: ‘Your Pastor Wants To Be A Kite’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban…

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in…
11.28.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX…
11.27.18
Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The…

https://youtu.be/pU6p7XOBh2Y Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day…
11.27.18
Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting…

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no…
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close