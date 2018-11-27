CLOSE
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was A Drill

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill

Original Story:

An Active Shooter has been reported at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday. Montgomery County Police reportedly are investigating the situation.

Sources say all patients and staff have been moved to secure locations and have been advised to remain on lockdown until notified by security.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md. 2nd district tweeted that he is at the Hospital but he is safe with others in a conference room.

Emergency response officials have not yet confirmed the situation but tweets and emails from people inside suggest that there is an issue going on.

We will have more on this as it develops.

Source: WJLA

