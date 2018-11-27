CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series!

"American Soul," which stars Kelly Rowland and Kelly Price, debuts February 2019.

Leave a comment

Ready to get Soul Train back on your TV? Well it looks like BET’s got you!

Enter American Soul, an upcoming drama series inspired by the life and work of the late great Don Cornelius.

Sinqua Walls, most known for Power, will portray the legendary icon in the 10-episode series that gives us an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his Soul Train dancers, and musicians set against the backdrop of a cutthroat Hollywood.

Sounds pretty dope! Take a peek at the trailer:

Even better?

Award-winning singers Kelly Rowland and Kelly Price signed on to American Soul in September. Rowland will appear as legendary singer Gladys Knight, while Price will play “Brianne Clarke,” the extremely wise yet cautious head of the Clarke household.

Rowland and Price will also be joined by Jason Dirden (Greenleaf), Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol and Jelani Winston.

We can’t wait to see this! Beauties what do you think?

American Soul premieres February 5 at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

RELATED NEWS:

2018 Soul Train Awards: Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Faith Evans’ Pristine Vocals

From Don Cornelius To Lee Thompson Young: Black Men &amp; Suicide

Don Cornelius To Son Before Death: “I Don’t Know How Long I Can Take This”

2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

26 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards

The red carpet for the 2018 Soul Train Awards was red hot with celebrities dripped in their finest garments, jewels and lewks!

Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban…

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in…
11.28.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX…
11.27.18
Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The…

https://youtu.be/pU6p7XOBh2Y Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day…
11.27.18
Video Confirms Unarmed Victim Of Justified Police Shooting…

An unarmed Black man who police shot has been vindicated through recently released video footage that shows he posed no…
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close