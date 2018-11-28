CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Barack Obama In Houston: “Nobody In My Administration Got Indicted”

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/14748014391331.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/14748014391331.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/14748014391331.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.” width=”1024″ height=”663″ class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-3244840″ /> Source: Pool / Getty

Former president Barack Obama made a stop in Houston for the 25th anniversary of the Baker Institute at Rice University on Tuesday, making a slight jab at the scandal ridden Trump administration while at the same time patting himself on the back for an indictment free eight years at the helm of the highest office in the land.

Obama did not mention the reasons why the Trump administration had faced so many indictments.

“Not only did I not get indicted, nobody in my administration got indicted,” Obama said to a crowd of more than a thousand at a gala honoring the institute. “By the way, it was the only administration in modern history that that can be said about. In fact, nobody came close to being indicted, probably because the people who joined us were there for the right reasons.”

The statement came after former Secretary of State James Baker, the namesake of the Baker Institute for Public Policy remarked that one of his most proud moments while serving presidents was that he himself had never been indicted.

Numerous Trump aides have been indicted or have pled guilty to federal prosecutors for various charges. One former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort is believed to have lied to the FBI, breaking a plea agreement he had with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

You can watch Obama’s comments below.

RELATED: Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile!

RELATED: President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Ramps Up With Awards, Conference

RELATED: Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts Far Too Many Black Families

Barack Obama In Houston: “Nobody In My Administration Got Indicted” was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban…

2018 has been a monster year for singer Teyana Taylor. She released her critically acclaimed sophomore album “K.T.S.E.” (Keep That Same Energy) in…
11.28.18
Cyber Money Moves: Supa Cent Cashes Out, Raking…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX…
11.27.18
Radio One Intern Steals The Show At The…

https://youtu.be/pU6p7XOBh2Y Singer Ashley Tisdale may have thought she was doing her thing at the show at the 92nd Macy’s Day…
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close