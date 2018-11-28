Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How His Grandfather Raised Him To Be The Man He Is Today

11.28.18
At a young age, Rickey Smiley lost his father, but his grandfather, Ernest Smiley helped raise him. Ernest is currently in the hospital and Rickey mentioned that he’s currently transitioning for the next stage.

While some think that Rickey shouldn’t be at work he mentioned that although this is a hard time he thinks about the people that listen to the show in the morning as well as his team. Rickey talked about how yesterday they moved his grandfather to another floor on the hospital to make him more comfortable and how family came up to visit.

SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley Prepares For His Grandfather’s Death

His grandfather heard a family members voice and opened his eyes began to crack jokes, talk about strawberry ice cream as well as money. Rickey thanks God everyday for him and all the lessons he was taught.

Lastly, Rickey spoke about working through pain and not making it about you. The team thanked Rickey for making personal sacrifices and continue to keep Rickey’s family in your prayers.

Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How His Grandfather Raised Him To Be The Man He Is Today was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

