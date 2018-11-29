CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is Arrested

Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Erron Brown.

Leave a comment

Hoover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in Atlanta.

See Also: Mayor Asks For ‘Patience’ When The Cops Who Killed EJ Bradford, Jr. Had No ‘Patience’ With Their Gun

Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Erron Brown. He was charged with attempted murder, but additional charges are likely.

The police at first wrongfully accused 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. who was shot and killed by a police officer.

A statement from Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, thanked U.S. Marshal Marty Keely and his Fugitive Task Force for making the arrest Thursday morning at a house in South Fulton County, Georgia.

“This is an important milestone in the continued work to find answers about what happened in last Thursday’s tragic incident. The City continues to cooperate with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) to understand exactly what happened at the scene where Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. lost his life and an 18-year-old and 12-year-old were wounded,” the statement added.

An officer shot Bradford while responding to the mall shooting, gunning him down on sight based on instinctive and implicit racial bias.

Police announced immediately after the killing that Bradford was the mall shooter before admitting its avoidable error when it was later found out that Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Some witnesses have said the Army veteran was helping others escape the shooting.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato vowed to share information with the public about the fatal shooting.

“We will be transparent throughout the course of this investigation,” Brocato promised in a statement to the media, adding a plea “for patience” in the ongoing investigation.

Bradford’s family has demanded the release of mall video, witness videos and body camera footage of Bradford’s death.

However, the mayor’s idea of transparency doesn’t include the immediate release of videos. He has said that will have to wait until state investigators grant approval.

SEE ALSO:

Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says

Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not The Shooter

The order of service for the funeral service of Kim Porter at the Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia

Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

67 photos Launch gallery

Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

Continue reading Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

[caption id="attachment_3837992" align="alignnone" width="809"] Source: Splash News / Splash News[/caption] Family and friends of Kim Porter attended a private viewing Friday ahead of the model and actress' funeral on Saturday in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Porter's homegoing services were taking place slightly more than a week after her untimely death in her California home on Nov. 15. The funeral was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., but activity outside and around the funeral home that organized the sendoff could be seen much earlier than that, including Porter's casket being loaded into the hearse, presumably on its way to the services at Cascade Hills Church. Some details about what to expect at the funeral have been revealed, including Bishop T.D. Jakes officiating the services and Faith Evans singing. While Diddy, who called himself and Porter "soulmates," was guaranteed to be there, it was still unclear if he would be able to deliver the eulogy. [caption id="attachment_3837915" align="alignnone" width="767"] Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty[/caption] Porter’s family remembered her as “the epitome of kindness and grace,” according to a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday: “God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.” Porter, 47, died unexpectedly. Initial reports pointed to her possibly suffering from pneumonia and flu-like symptoms in the days before her death. However, an autopsy performed last weekend did not reveal any certain cause of death, which was “deferred pending additional tests.” An official determination for what caused Porter to die “may take weeks.” Below are photos and videos from Porter's funeral services and public viewing. More will be added as they become available. May Kim Porter's soul rest in peace.

The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is Arrested was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…

Sen. Tim Scott now vows to oppose the nomination of Thomas Farr to the federal district court in North Carolina.
11.30.18
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where…

Hover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in…
11.30.18
Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win isn’t “typical Mississippi.” Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win is typical America.
11.30.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close