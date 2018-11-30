Never underestimate the power of a Woman.

An unidentified woman gave birth in traffic Thursday evening. he baby was delivered in her car outside of DAR Constitution Hall in the area of 17th Street and C Street in Northwest D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Emergency crews got to the scene of the birth and transported mother and baby to the hospital where they are both in good condition.

Here is a tweet from Washington, D.C. Fires and Emergency Service about the birth.

#DCsBravest arrived at 17th and C Sts. NW this evening to find a young woman who had given birth to a baby girl in a car while enroute to the hospital. Members of Engine 23 & Medic 25 tell the happy story to the media. Mom and baby were transported in good condition. pic.twitter.com/H0J5PJItEW — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 30, 2018

Congratulations to the strong mother who did what she had to do to make sure her child would make it in the world safely.

Source: Fox 5 Washington DC

Woman Delivers Her Own Baby In Front Of DAR Constitution Hall

