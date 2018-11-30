Woman Delivers Her Own Baby In Front Of DAR Constitution Hall

Never underestimate the power of a Woman.
An unidentified woman gave birth in traffic Thursday evening. he baby was delivered in her car outside of DAR Constitution Hall in the area of 17th Street and C Street in Northwest D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Emergency crews got to the scene of the birth and transported mother and baby to the hospital where they are both in good condition.
Here is a tweet from Washington, D.C. Fires and Emergency Service about the birth.
Congratulations to the strong mother who did what she had to do to make sure her child would make it in the world safely.
Source: Fox 5 Washington DC
