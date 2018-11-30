CLOSE
Viola Davis To Play Shirley Chisholm In Upcoming Film

Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black person and woman to seek the nomination for president.

Viola Davis is currently taking fans and critics on a wild ride with the acclaimed heist caper Widows, and now she’s preparing to play one of political history’s greatest figures. It was recently announced that Davis will play Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.

Deadline exclusively reports:

Days after Oscar winner Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions announced a first look feature production deal with Amazon Studios, the first project is moving forward: The Fighting Shirley Chisholm in which Davis will produce and star as the U.S. Representative who was both the first woman and the first person of color to seek a major American political party’s nomination for President.

Amazon studios acquired the title in what we understand was a fierce bidding war, with Homegrown Pictures’ Stephanie Allain (Hustle & Flow, Dear White People) and Mel Jones producing with JuVee. Maggie Betts (Novitiate) will direct the screenplay written by Emmy-nominated writer Adam Countee (Silicon Valley, Community, Mindy Project).

Davis is among the few actors and actresses to claim an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Awards win.

A release date for the film, titled The Fighting Shirley Chisholm, has not been released.

