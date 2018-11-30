Jay-Z Addresses Kanye West Again On The Meek Mill Track “What’s Free”

While the Jay-Z/Kanye West issue isn’t surrounded by your normal “rap beef” issues, it’s starting to become a deeper issue between the two Rap God’s. On Friday, Meek Mill released his highly anticipated album “Championships” and people are eagerly awaiting to hear the track with Jigga and MMG Boss Rick Ross. While Rozay and Milly both had stellar verses, Hov stole the show with his black power rhymes but his lyrics aimed at Ye hit hard.

On the track Jay spoke on Yeezy’s love for the MAGA hat and being used to split the community saying: No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye/They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA/I ain’t one of these house n***as you bought/My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours/My spo—c’mon, man—my route better of course

It’s starting to look like a reunion between The Throne would be a longshot.

You can stream Meek’s new album now on all major streaming services, including Apple Music/iTunes.

RELATED: Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson

RELATED: Jay-Z Demands Black People Be Added To List Of Arbitrators In Roc Nation Logo Dispute

RELATED: Meek Mill: Prisoners Deserve A New Set Of Rights

Kanye West Goes Full #MAGA At The White House 38 photos Launch gallery Kanye West Goes Full #MAGA At The White House 1. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 1 of 38 2. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 2 of 38 3. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 3 of 38 4. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 4 of 38 5. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 5 of 38 6. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 6 of 38 7. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 7 of 38 8. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 8 of 38 9. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 9 of 38 10. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 10 of 38 11. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 11 of 38 12. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 12 of 38 13. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 13 of 38 14. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 14 of 38 15. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 15 of 38 16. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 16 of 38 17. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 17 of 38 18. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 18 of 38 19. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 19 of 38 20. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 20 of 38 21. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 21 of 38 22. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 22 of 38 23. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 23 of 38 24. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 24 of 38 25. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 25 of 38 26. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 26 of 38 27. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 27 of 38 28. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 28 of 38 29. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 29 of 38 30. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 30 of 38 31. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Source:Getty 31 of 38 32. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 32 of 38 33. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 33 of 38 34. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 34 of 38 35. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 35 of 38 36. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 36 of 38 37. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 37 of 38 38. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE Source:Getty 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading Kanye West Goes Full #MAGA At The White House Kanye West Goes Full #MAGA At The White House

Jay-Z Addresses Kanye West Again On The Meek Mill Track “What’s Free” was originally published on kysdc.com