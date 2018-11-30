CLOSE
Teen Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Classmate

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, AJC)

A Georgia high school student is now facing charges in a car crash that killed one of his classmates and injured two others.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Yann “Fred” Engamba, the 17-year-old driver, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in the death of Stephen Smith, 17, a senior and track athlete at Creekview High School.

(Channel 2 Action News)

Engamba is reportedly also facing charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, according to the AJC. He is being held without bond.

The teens were reportedly driving on Nov. 27 arounf 2 p.m. when the vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree. Investigators initially said speed may have been a factor.

Smith, the front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Engamba was reportedly taken to the Hospital and later released.

Chase Burr, 17, and a 15-year-old passenger who has not been named, were also taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old has been released, while Burr remains hospitalized.

Burr was one of Smith’s teammates on the track and field team. The team said on Facebook on Thursday that Burr has a long road to recovery that will likely include physical therapy. He is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks with a “very severe neck fracture,” a wrist fracture and bruised lungs, according to the post.

GoFundMe page was set up to help the Burr family with medical expenses. It had raised $6,475 of its $15,000 goal Friday.

Another fundraiser was established for a memorial fund for the Smith family. As of Friday, it had exceeded its $15,000 goal.

