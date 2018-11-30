Voices: Smokie Norful Mentors Rising Gospel Star Isaiah Templeton

News & Gossip
| 11.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gospel singer Smokie Norful has been staying busy in the world of Gospel music. Norful has had a hand in helping artists such as Todd Dulaney grow while Pastoring at a church in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Now, Norful has created his own label and is grooming a new artist by the name of Isaiah Templeton.

Templeton has a brand new single “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” that has been buzzing and things are looking up for the singer.

In the latest episode of Voices, Norful talks about the mentorship of his new pupil, Templeton. We hear what both stars have learned from each other being on the road together, scriptures that keep them encouraged in the world of Gospel and more.

Watch More Episodes Of “Voices”

Related: Voices:Israel Houghton Takes You On His Road To “DeMaskUs”

Related: Gospel Singer Jonathan Nelson Gives His Declarations & Breaks Down “I Agree” In Voices

Voices: Smokie Norful Mentors Rising Gospel Star Isaiah Templeton was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling…

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is stunting on the literary world selling more than 2 million copies of "Becoming" in a little over…
12.01.18
Dallas Grand Jury Charges Amber Guyger With Murder…

A grand jury in Dallas on Friday charged former police officer Amber Guyger with murder for killing Botham Jean in…
12.01.18
Woman Delivers Her Own Baby In Front Of…

Never underestimate the power of a Woman. An unidentified woman gave birth in traffic Thursday evening. he baby was delivered…
12.01.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…

Sen. Tim Scott now vows to oppose the nomination of Thomas Farr to the federal district court in North Carolina.
11.30.18
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where…

Hover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in…
11.30.18
Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win isn’t “typical Mississippi.” Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win is typical America.
11.30.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close