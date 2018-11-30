The Rewind: We Checked Out ‘Robin Hood’ And Let You Know Whether You Should Too

| 11.30.18
Source: Global Grind / Global Grind

Another episode of The Rewind is here and we are more than happy to give you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Lavarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

On today’s episode, we’re getting into the new Robin Hood film. Unless you’ve lived under a rock your entire life, you probably know the story of Robin Hood pretty well. He was a well-meaning thief that robbed the rich to give to the poor. There have been a ton of movies based on the story of Robin Hood but this particular one came out on November 21, 2018 and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and others. It was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, and Basil Iwanyk.

The story is a classic and other Robin Hood movies (and cartoons) have seemingly been received well. However, this one? Not so much. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 16% on the Tomatometer and with a production budget of $100 million, the film only brought in a total gross of $25.9 million worldwide. To say it flopped would be an understatement. The new Robin Hood was a box office bomb.

But was it really bad or was it overshadowed by the release of Creed II, which did amazing in the box office? DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius give their take.

We also break down last week’s rap battle between Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez. The two exchanged some friendly fire after Tory Lanez got a little cocky on Instagram Live and said that Joyner Lucas couldn’t see him lyrically. Joyner challenged him to a bar for bar battle that resulted in several diss tracks between the two. It’s cool though, they are both still fans of one another and did it all for the love of hip hop. Did you get to listen for yourself? DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius give us a break down, and of course a rating, of the freestyles on today’s episode of The Rewind.

Watch the full episode at the top of the page and let us know how you feel!

