Neil deGrasse Tyson To Be Investigated Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Two women recently came forth in saying that the 'Cosmso' host made inappropriate sexual advances, joining a woman who last year claim that Tyson raped her.

Neil deGrasse Tyson faced explosive claims last year that he raped a woman, and now two more women have come forth alleging sexual misconduct. One woman says that the Cosmos host groped her at a party in 2009, while another woman says she faced inappropriate advances as Tyson’s assistant.

Deadline reports:

Famous astrophysicist/TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson has come under scrutiny as two more women have accused the Cosmos host of sexual misconduct. In light of the new allegations, the networks and producers behind the Emmy-winning Cosmos reboot are vowing to look into the matter.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” the producers of the show said in a statement to Deadline. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

Following the acclaim the 2014 revival of the classic Carl Sagan docuseries received, Fox and National Geographic ordered a second installment with Tyson returning as host. It is slated to premiere March 3.

“We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson,” the two networks said in a statement to Deadline. “We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

The outlet pointed to a report from Patheos that highlighted claims made by Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Bucknell University, and Ashley Watson, who worked with Tyson for several months as an assistant who says she had to quit her job due to the aggressiveness of her boss.

Photo: Getty

