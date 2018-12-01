CLOSE
Charm City
Free HIV Testing In Baltimore County For World Aids Day

Source: Álex Cámara / Getty

December 1st marks the 30th Anniversary of World Aids Day.

According to the CDC, One out of every seven people in the U.S. with HIV do not know they have it.

The Baltimore County Department of Health will hold five free HIV testing clinics in observance of World AIDS Day beginning on Dec. 1.

Clinics will be open for anyone Dec. 1-6 and no appointment is necessary:

Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Drumcastle Government Center | 6401 York Road, 21212

Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Towson Health Center | 1046 Taylor Avenue, 21286

Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Lansdowne Health Center | 3902 Annapolis Road, 21227

Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Family Resource Center | 9150 Franklin Square Drive, 21237

 

 

Free HIV Testing In Baltimore County For World Aids Day was originally published on 92q.com

