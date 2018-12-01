” data-medium-file=”https://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/136286113.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/136286113.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3883145″ src=”https://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/136286113.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”World day of AIDS” width=”1024″ height=”464″ /> Source: Álex Cámara / Getty

December 1st marks the 30th Anniversary of World Aids Day.

According to the CDC, One out of every seven people in the U.S. with HIV do not know they have it.

The Baltimore County Department of Health will hold five free HIV testing clinics in observance of World AIDS Day beginning on Dec. 1.

Clinics will be open for anyone Dec. 1-6 and no appointment is necessary:

Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Drumcastle Government Center | 6401 York Road, 21212

Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Towson Health Center | 1046 Taylor Avenue, 21286

Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Lansdowne Health Center | 3902 Annapolis Road, 21227

Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Family Resource Center | 9150 Franklin Square Drive, 21237

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://92q.com” id=”4040676″ o

Free HIV Testing In Baltimore County For World Aids Day was originally published on 92q.com