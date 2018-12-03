Baltimore Police are investigating who hung a noose at Patterson Park in Southeast Baltimore.
According to WBAL-TV 11, police were called Sunday morning for a noose hanging from a tree in Patterson Park, near the Pagoda in the 2300 block of East Baltimore Street.
No new details have been released.
Police Investigating Noose Found Hanging At Patterson Park was originally published on 92q.com