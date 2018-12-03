CLOSE
Charm City
Police Investigating Noose Found Hanging At Patterson Park

Baltimore Police are investigating who hung a noose at Patterson Park in Southeast Baltimore.

According to WBAL-TV 11, police were called Sunday morning for a noose hanging from a tree in Patterson Park, near the Pagoda in the 2300 block of East Baltimore Street.

No new details have been released.

 

 

