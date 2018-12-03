CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video]

Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14486386450997.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14486386450997.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-1671031″ src=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14486386450997.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Host A Night on the RunWade” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

via Bossip:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are opening up about their bundle of joy. As previously reported Gabby and Dwyane welcomed baby Kaavia James via surrogate November 7.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Now they’re telling Oprah all about their baby girl in an all-new special “Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.”

SEE ALSO: Gabrielle Union’s Line With NY &amp; CO Has The Perfect Holiday Pieces For Your Wardrobe

During it, they’ll discuss messy miserables making comments about Gabby’s hospital bed photos with their newborn.

“Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby,” said D. Wade.

“You want to explain that?” Oprah asked Gabby.

Gabby will also speak on her fertility struggle that lead her to have her daughter via surrogate.

“Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” will air on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

See photos of Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Kaavia James below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Baby Love: All The Times Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Shared Precious Moments With Kaavia James Wade

7 photos Launch gallery

Baby Love: All The Times Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Shared Precious Moments With Kaavia James Wade

Continue reading Baby Love: All The Times Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Shared Precious Moments With Kaavia James Wade

Baby Love: All The Times Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Shared Precious Moments With Kaavia James Wade

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And…

The Bronx native had time today.
12.04.18
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…

"What this film seeks to do is humanize Sandy as a person. I think that we achieved that very well,"…
12.04.18
Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.
12.04.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…

Jarvis Randall is the latest in a list of mentally ill African-American men killed by police.
12.04.18
GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump…

These voters are loyal.
12.04.18
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After…

Brenda Snipes, the besieged Broward County, Florida supervisor of elections, pushed back against GOP Gov. Rick Scott’s suspension.
12.03.18
Cops Spark Outrage With ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Decorations…

Officials placed two Minneapolis police officers on paid leave for their involvement in placing racially insensitive decorations on a precinct…
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close