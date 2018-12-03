CLOSE
Samsung and Verizon Set To Drop A 5G Smartphone In 2019

Apple will surprisingly be sitting 2019 out is looking to drop a 5G capable iPhone in 2020.

Samsung is looking to grab 2019 by the horns in hopes to reignite optimism with its products. In a statement, the company indicated it is planning to release a 5G phone next year.

Smartphone sales have been pretty lackluster for the company as customers seem to want more than just a better camera and tweaks. Samsung seems to have taken notice by unveiling its foldable phone a few weeks back, and now plans to reveal how far along they have come with a 5G device at the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Maui. There were already rumblings the company was in back in the lab working on 5-camera, 5G version of its Galaxy flagship model.

As far as details on the new phone we should expect the information in the form of specs to be very light. What is known is that Samsung will be partnering up with Verizon to get the phone in customers hands in 2019. Qualcomm is also on board as a significant hardware partner due to the fact the company is supplying Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and antenna modules.

The Korean based tech giant isn’t the only company planning on releasing 5G smartphones next year. Motorola and OnePlus also will be in the mix. Apple will surprisingly be sitting 2019 out is looking to drop a 5G capable iPhone in 2020.  So this will give Samsung a huge advantage on its direct competitor if it can deliver the goods.

We are looking to forward to hearing what Samsung has on the horizon in the coming days.

