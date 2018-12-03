CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Birthday Behavior: Dascha Polanco Stunts On The ‘Gram In Birthday Swimsuit Photo

Polanco, who turns 35 today, is one of the most glamorous actresses on the scene today.

Leave a comment

Dascha Polanco emerged as one of the many breakout stars on Netflix’s prison comedy Orange Is The New Black in her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz. Today, Polanco turns 35 and she has decided to bless the masses with her exceptional assets.

Taking to Instagram to effectively stunt, the glamorous and curvy Dominican-American actress is working every angle to perfection. Aside from OITNB, Polanco starred as Det. Lori Weider on FX’s true crime anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. She’ll also be starring in an upcoming film titled iGilbert.

But enough about that, let’s all take in the glory that is Dascha Polanco below. Happy 35th birthday to you!

Photo: WENN

Birthday Behavior: Dascha Polanco Stunts On The ‘Gram In Birthday Swimsuit Photo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘You’re A Coward!’ Dad Says EJ Bradford’s Autopsy…

A private autopsy of the 21-year-old EJ Bradford revealed that Alabama police shot him three times from behind.
12.04.18
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Guts Open Sarah Huckabee Sanders And…

The Bronx native had time today.
12.04.18
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…

"What this film seeks to do is humanize Sandy as a person. I think that we achieved that very well,"…
12.04.18
Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police…

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.
12.04.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…

Jarvis Randall is the latest in a list of mentally ill African-American men killed by police.
12.04.18
GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump…

These voters are loyal.
12.04.18
“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next”…

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington,…
12.03.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.
12.03.18
Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After…

Brenda Snipes, the besieged Broward County, Florida supervisor of elections, pushed back against GOP Gov. Rick Scott’s suspension.
12.03.18
Cops Spark Outrage With ‘Racist’ Christmas Tree Decorations…

Officials placed two Minneapolis police officers on paid leave for their involvement in placing racially insensitive decorations on a precinct…
12.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close