Birthday Behavior: Dascha Polanco Stunts On The ‘Gram In Birthday Swimsuit Photo

Dascha Polanco emerged as one of the many breakout stars on Netflix’s prison comedy Orange Is The New Black in her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz. Today, Polanco turns 35 and she has decided to bless the masses with her exceptional assets.

Taking to Instagram to effectively stunt, the glamorous and curvy Dominican-American actress is working every angle to perfection. Aside from OITNB, Polanco starred as Det. Lori Weider on FX’s true crime anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. She’ll also be starring in an upcoming film titled iGilbert.

But enough about that, let’s all take in the glory that is Dascha Polanco below. Happy 35th birthday to you!

